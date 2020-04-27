COVID-19: AirAsia trials PPE suits for cabin crew

SINGAPORE: Low-cost carrier AirAsia has trialled the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) suits for its cabin crew on its Philippine subsidiary, the airline told CNA on Monday (Apr 27).

“It was first used in a recent recovery flight and a further assessment of the design is under way,” AirAsia said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, AirAsia’s chief safety officer Ling Liong Tien said that some of the measures the airline has adopted for repatriation and humanitarian flights include the use of PPE by cabin crew.

As some domestic flights prepare to resume, cabin crew will also adopt similar additional measures, according to Captain Ling.

"While you are in the aircraft, you’ll be happy to know that all our cabin crew will be wearing protective equipment including masks and gloves," he said on AirAsia's website.

Other measures AirAsia will adopt as flights resume, according to Captain Ling, include having travellers wear their own masks before, during and after the flight - as well as at check-in counters and baggage carousels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Guests without a mask will be denied boarding,” he said.



Filipino fashion designer Puey Quinones posted images of AirAsia’s PPE suits on his Instagram account last Friday, adding a caption which said they were designed by him.



Several pictures showed the red and white full-length suit, in line with AirAsia’s colours, which include a protective face shield.

When queried, AirAsia did not confirm if these were indeed the designs of its PPE.



AirAsia is scheduled to resume selected domestic flights across several countries, starting with Malaysia from Apr 29, Thailand on May 1 and the Philippines on May 16 - subject to approval from the authorities.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram