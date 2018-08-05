Anwar Ibrahim set to become PKR president after uncontested win

PETALING JAYA: The de facto leader of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Anwar Ibrahim unofficially won the post of PKR president on Sunday (Aug 5) as no other individual sent their nomination form to challenge him in the party's election.

The party's elections committee secretary Ismail Yusof, however, said the official announcement would only be made on Aug 19.



Advertisement

Anwar was contesting for the first time after years of being a de facto leader because of his past convictions.

The ruling party with the greatest majority in Malaysian parliament, @KEADILAN, is today accepting nominations for its central leadership positions. @anwaribrahim will be contesting the presidency for the first time after years of being “de facto” leader due to prison convictions pic.twitter.com/wFt0WHj3w0 — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 5, 2018





His candidacy form, proposed by Malaysian deputy prime minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, was handed over by PKR strategic director Sim Tze Tzin to the party's elections committee at about 11.15am on Sunday.

The nomination process for PKR’s party elections began at 10am at PKR headquarters on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the nomination of candidates closed, Ismail also announced that the JPP received the nomination forms for PKR vice president from Rafizi Ramli, who would challenge incumbent Mohamed Azmin Ali for the deputy president's post.

For the post of vice president, 12 nomination forms were received.