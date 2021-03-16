China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

BEIJING: China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adding to its arsenal.

Gao Fu, the head of China's CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that was approved by regulators last week for emergency use, the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is the fourth such vaccine to be given emergency use approval. China has approved four vaccines developed by three Chinese companies for general use.

The vaccine was developed jointly by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The team finished phase one and phase two clinical trials in October of last year and is currently conducting the last phase of trials in Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Indonesia, according to the statement.

The vaccine was approved for use in Uzbekistan on Mar 1.

The protein subunit vaccine is similar to many of the other vaccines that have been approved globally in that it trains the body to recognise the spike protein that covers the surface of the coronavirus vaccine, although the difference lies in how it tells the body to recognise the protein.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scientists grow a harmless version of the protein in cells and then purify it, before it is assembled into a vaccine and injected.

There is no publicly available information in peer-reviewed scientific journals about the clinical trial data showing efficacy or safety.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the company said that the data could not be shared at this time but that the company was actively providing the information to health authorities.

China has been slow in vaccinating its population of 1.4 billion people, despite having four vaccines approved for general use. The latest numbers, according to government officials at a press briefing on Monday in Beijing, are that it has administered 64.98 million doses of vaccines.

China has targeted what it considers key populations for vaccination thus far, namely healthcare workers as well as those who work at the border or at customs, and specific industries the government has selected.

A second group, which has notably been absent thus far in comparison to many other countries, has been the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

The vaccines have previously been limited to adults aged 18 to 59, as officials cited a lack of clinical trial data for those who are older, although the government appears to be signalling the limits are now being set aside.

“We will promptly carry out mass vaccination of relevant populations,” Li Bin, a vice chair on the National Health Commission, said on Monday.

China's official Xinhua News Agency reported over the weekend that in certain neighbourhoods in Beijing, local health centres had started to offer the vaccines to those aged 60 and older.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram