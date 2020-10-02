Philippine tourist sites reopen 'cautiously' as authorities confirm more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA: Two of the most popular Philippine tourist destinations, including Boracay beach, have partially reopened, drawing only a fraction of their usual huge crowds given continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said on Friday (Oct 2) that 35 local tourists, including seven from Manila, came on the first day of the reopening of Boracay, a central island famous for its powdery white sands, azure waters and stunning sunsets.

Only local tourists from regions with low-level quarantine designations could go, subject to safeguards, including tests showing a visitor is coronavirus-free.

The mountain city of Baguio, regarded as a summer hideaway for its pine trees, cool breeze and picturesque upland views, has been reopened to tourists only from its northern region, she told ABS-CBN News.

Despite the urgent need to revive the tourism industry, it’s being done “very slowly, cautiously”, she said, adding mayors and governors would have to approve the reopening of tourism spots. “We really have to be careful,” she said.

The Philippines' health ministry on Friday confirmed 2,611 new COVID-19 infections and 56 additional deaths.



In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the country had reached 316,678, the highest number in Southeast Asia, while deaths had increased to 5,616.



