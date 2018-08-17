Magnitude-6.6 quake hits north-east of Raba, Indonesia: USGS

JAKARTA: A relatively deep offshore earthquake struck the Indonesian archipelago late on Friday (Aug 17), according to data from the US Geological Survey.

The magnitude-6.6 quake was located 153km north-east of Raba at a depth of 564.7km, the USGS said.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said in a tweet there was no tsunami risk.

Netizens took to social media to share news about the earthquake, with some saying they had felt it in Bali, about 580 km from Raba.

Light #EarthQuake felt around 11h39 PM tonight at #Bali, Seminyak. — Nadim Rafael Mekki (@Nadim_Mekki) August 17, 2018



Felt it in #Sanur not very strong, just enough to realize it was an #earthquake

Nobody ran outside, all quiet and chill here. — Infidelicious (@LaKooKoo) August 17, 2018



The epicentre of Friday's quake was around 500km from the island of Lombok, where two deadly tremors - and dozens of aftershocks - wreaked widespread damage earlier in the month.

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake rocked Lombok on Aug 9, sparking panic after a powerful earthquake just four days earlier.

Indonesia sees frequent earthquakes as it is situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

