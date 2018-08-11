Equanimity will not be open for public viewing: Mahathir

PORT KLANG: Superyacht Equanimity will not be open for public viewing in order to maintain its value and safeguard its condition, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday (Aug 11).

He said the ship would be sold off as soon as possible as the maintenance costs alone would come to about RM2 million (US$489,600) a month.

“We have to keep the yacht in good condition. But if you allow hundreds of people to come and view the yacht then it might damage the yacht.

“Buyers will not want to buy a ship that is exhibited like that," Dr Mahathir told reporters after conducting an inspection of the vessel - estimated to be worth RM1 billion - docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre.

The superyacht, believed to be linked to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, arrived in Malaysia on Aug 7 after being handed over by Indonesian authorities.

Dr Mahathir, however, said the public would be able to have an idea of what the Equanimity was about as pictures had been taken of the luxurious interior of the vessel during the visit.

“Everything that you can think of is found there and many things that you don't think about is also there. It is not really a yacht, but a huge ship,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said it appeared that several paintings had been removed from the ship.

He said the proposed sale of the superyacht will be advertised internationally.

Asked if any parties had expressed interest to buy the vessel, Dr Mahathir said he had some idea of who the interested parties were.

Nevertheless, he stressed that those intending to purchase it “must be very, very rich”.

“Maybe people like the Arabs or Bill Gates might (make an) offer,” he quipped, adding that the ship would be very expensive to maintain.

Dr Mahathir also dared Jho Low to come and stake his claim over the ship’s ownership.

The luxury vessel is believed to be part of assets purchased using funds from the scandal-plagued 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



A total of US$4.5 billion was allegedly misappropriated by top-level 1MDB officials and their associates, according to civil lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice.



The suits allege that US$1.7 billion worth of assets were allegedly bought with the stolen funds, which US officials are seeking to recover.