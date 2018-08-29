Jailed Australian filmmaker Ricketson should be charged with treason: Cambodian prosecutor

PHNOM PENH: Australian filmmaker James Ricketson should be charged with treason for collecting information that could jeopardise Cambodia's national defence, Phnom Penh municipal court's deputy prosecutor Seang Sok said on Wednesday (Aug 29) as the trial into his espionage charge came to an end.

Ricketson has spent more than a year behind bars after his bail was denied.

The 69-year-old was arrested on Jun 3, 2017, after he was photographed flying a drone above a political rally organised by the now-dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) ahead of a communal election.

He was later charged for espionage, although it is unclear for whom he was allegedly spying. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in jail.

On Wednesday, Sok suggested a treason charge against Ricketson, claiming authorities have found evidence showing he was collecting information for a foreign state.

The accused, Sok said, used his reporting and humanitarian work for underprivileged families to camouflage his crime.

"The accused pretended to be an expatriate reporter, aiming to collect information about the security situation in Cambodia," Sok said, further alleging that Ricketson has produced films to stir discrimination against Cambodia, as well as writing emails targeting its top leaders.

Sok claimed there is evidence showing Ricketson's ties with CNRP leaders, including former opposition leader Sam Rainsy and current leader Kem Sokha, who was charged with treason for allegedly working with foreign powers to disrupt national security.

"THE TRUTH SHALL SET ME FREE"

Defence lawyer Kong Sam Onn rejected all the claims.

"The charge of collecting information that could jeopardise Cambodia’s national defence under Article 446 of Cambodia's criminal code could result in 10 years in jail. However, I'd like to ask which foreign state Mr Ricketson was spying for," said Onn.

"He came to Cambodia to help the poor. He filmed children at dump sites. Does it jeopardise national defence? It cannot."

On his way back to Prey Sar prison, Ricketson repeatedly maintained his innocence.

"The court case is over and there is still no evidence. I still don't know which country I am spying for," he said. " The truth shall set me free, I hope."

Presiding Judge Seng Leang is set to announce the verdict on Aug 31.