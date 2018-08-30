Johor government keen to build third link to Singapore

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is keen on building a third link to Singapore, this time from the eastern part of the state, said its Chief Minister Osman Sapian on Thursday (Aug 30).

The proposed bridge – which would start from Pengerang near Kota Tinggi and end at Singapore's Pulau Ubin island – could help ease traffic congestion on the two existing bridges which link the two countries, Mr Osman said.

"Yesterday, I had a discussion with interested parties about the possibility of a third link from east Johor. We observed that the area was close to Pulau Ubin - they were only about 3km apart," Mr Osman told reporters.

Mr Osman said it was likely that the link would have a different customs and immigration system from the one used at the Causeway and Second Link.

"We may use a new system. It could be that Singapore and Malaysia's immigration checks will be conducted just once either in Pengerang or in Pulau Ubin," said the minister.



The project was still at the research stage, he added, and findings would be presented to the federal government to be studied.

Mr Osman also commented on the RTS link, saying that the project would likely begin in the third quarter of 2019.

"The design of the RTS will remain as it was decided before. It's just that presently, there is an overlap of companies," he said.

The RTS, which is supposed to operate from Bukit Chagar to the Woodlands North station in Singapore, is expected to be able to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour when it is ready in 2024.

