Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue after Malaysia court finds sufficient evidence against 2 suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's High Court on Thursday (Aug 16) ruled that two women accused of the assassination of the half-brother of North Korea's leader will continue to face trial.

The women, Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, are accused of killing Kim Jong Nam - the estranged relative of the North's leader Kim Jong Un - by smearing toxic nerve agent VX on his face in February last year as he waited to board a flight to Macau from Kuala Lumpur airport.

The pair claimed they had fallen victim to an elaborate murder plot hatched by North Korean agents and believed they were taking part in a prank for a reality TV show when they attacked Kim with the chemical classified as a weapon of mass destruction.

But describing the murder as something out of a James Bond movie, state prosecutors argued the pair were well-trained assassins who knew exactly what they were doing.

The suspects' families had insisted they did not carry out the Cold War-style hit that shocked the world and were hopeful they would be acquitted.



During months of hearings, the court has been told that four North Koreans - who are formally accused alongside the women of committing the murder - recruited the pair and were the masterminds, providing them with the poison on the day of the murder before flying out of the country.

The trial has seen CCTV footage of Huong coming up behind Kim as he waited to check in for his flight to Macau, and clasping her hands on his face. Traces of VX were also found on the women's clothing.

But the defence teams have argued the pair are simply scapegoats, with the authorities unable to catch the real killers, the North Koreans, and therefore desperate to secure some kind of conviction in the case.

Despite the evidence against them, the lawyers are confident the pair will be acquitted of murder. They insist that prosecutors have not shown they intended to kill Kim, who had been living in exile for a decade since falling out of favour with the North's ruling family.

South Korea has blamed the North for ordering the assassination, an accusation that Pyongyang has repeatedly rejected.