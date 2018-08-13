Malaysia kindergarten teachers detained over abuse of children

MELAKA: Two kindergarten teachers have been detained to assist with investigations into the abuse of four children at a nursery, Malaysia authorities said on Monday (Aug 13).

Two videos showing teachers hurting some of the children went viral recently.

The women, aged 21 and 40, were detained on Saturday (Aug 11) after the nursery's manager filed a police report earlier that day, Melaka Tengah district police chief Afzanizar Ahmad told reporters.

“The incident was believed to have occurred on Jul 30. The case is investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001,” he said.

One of the videos lasted around two minutes and showed a teacher at the nursery lifting a girl and slamming her body onto a boy she appeared to be punishing.

The other video lasted around 30 seconds and showed one of the teachers hitting a boy's head twice, causing him to fall off his chair.

