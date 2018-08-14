Malaysia takes measures to improve police officers' command of English

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be organising professional communication courses at all 14 police training centres nationwide to improve the command of English among its officers and members.



Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said on Monday (Aug 13) that this was in line with PDRM's plan to become a world-class police force, as well as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's aspiration to see Malaysians improve their level of English language proficiency.

“Currently, the command of English among senior police officers is at a moderate level.

“In fact, we have asked senior officers to conduct briefings in English to serve as an example to other personnel,” he said at a press conference after opening an English course at the PDRM College.

Mohamad Fuzi said the ability to master English would certainly boost the image and level of professionalism of the force in serving the community.



A total of 30 district police chiefs and senior officers are participating in the five-day course which began today.

Asked on the possibility of PDRM setting a certain level of English proficiency for new recruits in the future, Mohamad Fuzi said the matter was beyond its jurisdiction.

“Such a matter involves recruitment process which is being handled by the Public Service Department (PSD), and it involves new government policies,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi also said PDRM has sufficient teaching staff to organise English courses for its personnel at all police training institutions in the country.

