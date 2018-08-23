Malaysian police seize RM26 million of meth, ecstasy in biggest drug bust this year

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysian police made their biggest drug bust this year with the seizure of more than 500kg of what is believed to be syabu (methamphetamine) and ecstasy pills valued at RM26.1 million (S$8.7 million).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director Kang Chez Chiang said four men, aged between 35 and 59, who are believed to be members of a drug trafficking syndicate, were arrested in raids across various locations in Penang last Tuesday.

In the first raid in Bayan Baru, police detained two men and seized 159 packages of what is believed to be syabu. The packages had been labelled as tea from China.

“The seizure led to the second location in Jelutong where the police arrested a man believed to be a drug trafficker,” Kang told reporters on Thursday (Aug 23).

Acting on intelligence, Kang said police subsequently raided two houses at the Island Glades in Gelugor where they discovered and seized 314 packages of syabu as well as 13 packages of ecstasy pills.

A man believed to be the caretaker of the house was arrested, he added.

Kang said police also seized three vehicles, cash, jewellery and a watch in the raids. These items had a total value of RM147,000.

All of the suspects were remanded until Monday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said.

The Malaysian police have seized RM127.8 million worth of drugs between January and Aug 16, due to strong cooperation from authorities in the neighbouring countries.

A total of 104,384 people were detained for their alleged involvement in drugs and RM47.62 million worth of properties were impounded during the period, he said.

Earlier this week, Thai authorities seized more than 14 million methamphetamine pills bound for Malaysia, in one of their biggest-ever drug busts. The drugs were meant to be distributed to markets around the world including Europe, America, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Korea, according to a police spokesperson.