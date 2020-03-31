Myanmar reports first COVID-19 death; man had 4-day layover in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Myanmar national who had a four-day layover in Singapore on his way home from Australia has died from COVID-19, Myanmar Ministry of Health and Sports spokesperson Dr Khin Khin Gyi said on Tuesday (Mar 31).

The 69-year-old man, who died at about 7.30am on Tuesday at Way Bar Gyi hospital in Yangon, is the first person in Myanmar to die from the disease.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the ministry, the man arrived in Myanmar on Mar 14 after flying home from Australia, where he was undergoing treatment for nose cancer.

He had a four-day layover in Singapore before arriving home, the ministry added.



On Mar 18, the man developed symptoms and was warded at the intensive care unit of Yangon General Hospital on Mar 25. He was confirmed to have the disease a day later.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Myanmar reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total in the country to 14.



On Sunday, the country rolled out its strictest travel restrictions, banning international commercial flights from landing at all its airports in a bid to stop the coronavirus from being imported.

Ministry of Health and Sports Permanent Secretary Thar Tun Kyaw said COVID-19 cases could have slipped in through the land borders before Mar 23 - the day Myanmar confirmed its first two positive cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram