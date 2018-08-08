Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak arrives in court to face money laundering charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrived in court on Wednesday (Aug 8) to face additional charges under the anti-money laundering act, in a case linked to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB graft scandal.

Najib, 64, was summoned yesterday for a new round of questioning, which lasted for about 45 minutes, by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The former leader was arrested and charged last month with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power relating to an alleged transfer of RM42 million (US$10.3 million) into his personal account from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

Najib has so far denied any wrongdoing.