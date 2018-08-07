Equanimity, yacht in 1MDB scandal, arrives in Malaysia

PORT KLANG, Selangor: Equanimity, the US$250 million yacht that has become almost a symbol for the millions of dollars allegedly misappropriated from Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB, arrived back at Port Klang on Tuesday (Aug 7).



The yacht was returned by Indonesia, where authorities detained it following a request by the US Department of Justice, which is investigating alleged massive misappropriation involving 1MDB.

The Cayman Islands-registered Equanimity belonged to Jho Low, a fugitive Malaysian financier with links to former prime minister Najib Razak. The yacht was seized in February off the Indonesian tourist island of Bali.

Advertisement

The Equanimity has arrived in Port Klang. This USD$250mil yacht has become almost a symbol for the millions of dollars allegedly misappropriated from Malaysian state investment fund #1MDB. Fugitive Jho Low is accused of using this yacht to sail across international waters. pic.twitter.com/58qpMuK1WB — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 7, 2018

Officials from the attorney-general’s chambers are here to inspect the Equanimity. The Malaysian government intends to auction the yacht off should it be legally awarded to them in order to recover some of the funds allegedly misappropriated from #1MDB. pic.twitter.com/OJTIwOvP0B — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 7, 2018

Upon its arrival, officials from Malaysia's attorney-general’s chambers boarded the vessel to inspect it.

The Malaysian government intends to auction the yacht off should it be legally awarded to them in order to recover some of the funds allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad earlier thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for his cooperation.

Ties between Malaysia and Indonesia are close with Mahathir visiting Jakarta in June, his first official tour of the region after a stunning election victory in May over Najib.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of US$4.5 billion was allegedly misappropriated by top-level 1MDB officials and their associates, according to civil lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice.

The suits allege that US$1.7 billion worth of assets were allegedly bought with the stolen funds, which US officials are seeking to recover.

Those assets include the Equanimity.

Low, a flamboyant playboy known for partying with Hollywood A-listers, was believed to have been sailing around Asia on the yacht before it was seized.

His lawyer called the seizure an "illegal act" in a press release on Monday.

"Mahathir has chosen to bring the asset illegally into a rigged Malaysian system manipulated by a man who only cares about his absolute political rule. It is ultimately justice that suffers," the statement said.



Mahathir said in the video that if any parties claiming to be the yacht's owners could show proof that they bought the yacht with their own money and not stolen money, then they had the right to get it back.

