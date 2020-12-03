Walmart to give 4th round of bonuses to workers since start of COVID-19

NEW YORK: Walmart says for the fourth time during the COVID-19 pandemic it will be giving its 1.5 million US part-time and full-time employees additional cash bonuses for their work.

The move, announced Thursday (Dec 3), follows similar announcements in recent weeks by such retailers as Target, Lowe's, and Amazon, which are all offering another round of bonuses as virus cases surge around the country. The round of bonuses come as labour-backed groups have been increasing pressure on retailers to extend cash bonuses to workers who have felt the brunt of the pandemic as they rush to fill a crush of online orders or bag groceries and risk exposure to the virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, says that the amount will be similar to the previous cash bonuses during the pandemic. Part-time and temporary workers who work at Walmart or Sam's Club's stores, distribution centers or fulfillment hubs will receive US$150 each, while full-time employees will receive US$300 on Dec 24.

In total, Walmart said it's paying out more than US$700 million this time around in additional bonuses. That includes US$319 million in quarterly bonuses paid in workers' Nov 25 paychecks following a strong quarterly performance and US$388 million in special cash bonuses related to the pandemic. That adds up to US$2.8 billion in total cash bonuses to workers this year.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement