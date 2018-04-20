Which dirty bun is the absolute dirtiest in Singapore?

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more dining stories and videos



SINGAPORE: We never thought we’d live to see the day where the words “dirty” and “buns” could be marketed together – in the presence of children, too – as tasty things you put in your mouth. But that day has come.

The “dirty” or “messy” bun is the latest food fad that Singaporeans are handing over money for en masse. At last count, at least 10 bakeries and cafes have recently rolled out their versions, including BreadTalk, Keong Saik Bakery, Swee Heng 1989 and Yamazaki Boulangerie.





No, dirty buns don’t come with a side of buzzing flies or salmonella. Originating in China and quickly spreading to Taiwan, Korea and Malaysia, these offensively named baked goods are filled with cream or custard and dusted with chocolate or matcha powder, and are named for the resulting effect they have on the hands and faces of their eaters.

But if we’re going to spend our calories on a dirty bun, it will have to be the dirtiest, messiest, filthiest bun out there. A bun so unclean that hand sanitiser would slouch away from it in defeat. A bun capable of sullying a thousand ships. A bun that not even its mother could love. After all, there’s no point in doing things by halves, is there?

So, for the public good, we rolled up our sleeves and put the messy buns of five bakeries – BreadTalk, Duke Bakery, Proofer Boulangerie, Bread Society and Swee Heng 1989 – through rigorous testing. Using extremely unscientific methods, we painstakingly ascertained exactly which dirty bun is the dirtiest in Singapore.

And, yes, we ate all five of them in one go. You’re welcome.