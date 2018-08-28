K-pop acts Super Junior, iKON to close 2018 Asian Games

SINGAPORE: K-pop groups Super Junior and iKON will perform at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games on Sep 2, organisers announced on Tuesday (Aug 28).

The closing ceremony will take place at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta, wrapping up the 16-day sporting event.

Advertisement

Tickets are priced from 450,000 rupiah (US$31) to 2 million rupiah (US$137), according to the ticketing partner Blibli.com.

The South Korean groups are among the headlining acts of the ceremony's lineup, made up of mainly Indonesian artistes such as singer Bunga Citra Lestari and local rock band GIGI.

The organiser has said on its website that the closing ceremony will be showcasing "many arts and cultural aspects of Indonesia".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both South Korean groups have amassed a strong following of fans in Indonesia. Asian Games' posts announcing each of the acts garnered more than 94,000 likes for K-pop veteran Super Junior and about 80,000 for iKON as of Tuesday.

Super Junior, famous for hits Sorry, Sorry and Black Suit, was formed in 2005 under the SM Entertainment company and originally debuted with 12 members.

iKON, known for songs such as Love Scenario and Killing Me, was formed in 2015 under the YG Entertainment company.

Get the widest coverage of the 18th Asian Games (Aug 18 – Sep 2) from Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia on Mediacorp. Go to toggle.sg/AsianGames2018 for details.

