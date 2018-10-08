Love your wines? Well, Margaret River is here 'on tour' in Singapore

More than 30 purveyors from the famous Western Australian region are offering up special wine events this week

It’s not every day an entire wine region comes to Singapore, so it’s the perfect excuse to sip and savour (or guzzle) some of Western Australia’s best vino.

Margaret River On Tour, which runs from Oct 8 to 12, will see more than 30 purveyors from the region congregate in Singapore to give us a taste of everything they have to offer.

Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse at Margaret River. (Photo: Margaret River On Tour)

CNA Lifestyle takes a look at some events you don’t want to miss.

Visit https://margaretriverontour.com for bookings and information.

OCT 8: WINE BUFF WANNABE – MARGARET RIVER EXPOSED

This social masterclass on Margaret River wines is an opportunity to sample 30 of the region’s top-rated wines from producers like Fraser Gallop Estate, Brown Hill Estate, Amelia Park Wines, and Larry Cherubino Wines.

While you enjoy the booze, discover what makes Margaret River and its wines special, hear about the innovations happening in the region’s wine scene, and mingle with the folks behind the wines.

The best part: Enjoy 30 per cent off your wine purchases during the event, with complimentary next-day delivery.

Monti, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, S$40nett

9 OCTOBER: LIQUID GOLD – AN ICON CHARDONNAY DEGUSTATION

If you have the budget to spare, blow it on this seven-course wine pairing meal cooked by one of Australia’s best chefs, Tony Howell, at Gunther’s Restaurant.

Expect Western Australian produce like abalone and marron, paired with Chardonnay – one of Margaret River’s flagship varietals – from the likes of Flametree Wines, Vasse Felix, Xanadu Wines and Cape Lodge.

Gunther’s Restaurant, 7pm to 10.30pm, S$250++

Chef Evan Hayter(Photo: Margaret River On Tour)

11 OCTOBER: SEASONS ON THE HILL

This highlight of the week’s events will showcase Margaret River’s many wine and fine food purveyors at the bucolic Tamarind Hill in Labrador Park.

Meet the winemakers from the region’s most recognised vineyards, including Vasse Felix, Cullen Wines and Moss Wine Woods, as well as new vineyards like L.A.S. Vino, Oates Ends and Windows Estate.

More importantly, sample their wares alongside that of fine food producers like Margaret River Nougat Company and chocolate makers Bahen & Co Western Australian chefs Evan Hayter and Tony Howell will also serve food made from the region’s ingredients.

Tamarind Hill, 6pm to 9.30pm, S$68 (all-inclusive tickets)

12 OCT: SWEET TOOTH – A SWEET WINE TASTING

If your sweet tooth extends to wines, then you’ll love this dessert tasting, which will bring together pretty desserts made by Singaporean dessert chef Janice Wong and eight sweet Margaret River wines.

The wines will range from off-dry offerings to fortified numbers from the likes of Happs Wines, Cape Grace Wines and Bettenay Wines.

2am:dessertbar, 9.30pm to 11.30pm, S$140++

Swirl, sniff, sip. Or guzzle, if you'd like. (Photo: Margaret River On Tour)

12 OCTOBER: PRESSED AND FERMENTED

Perhaps the most attractive of the event’s offerings is this four-course dinner cooked by Salted & Hung chef-owner Drew Nocente and head chef of Arimia Estate Evan Hayter.

The meal will showcase produce from Chef Hayter’s farm in Margaret River, including ethically raised pork and trout, as well as wagyu from the region. The hearty meal will be paired with bold offerings from Arimia Estate, Cape Grace Wines, and Wood Nook Wines.

Salted & Hung, 7pm to 10.30pm, S$138++

