McDonald’s rolls out new rendang burger

Lifestyle

McDonald’s rolls out new rendang burger

The Rendang Sedap Angus Beef Burger is available for a limited period, starting today

McDonalds rendang burger
The new Rendang Sedap Angus Beef Burger from McDonald's. (Photo: McDonald's)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Joining the Ha Ha Cheong Gai burger is another locally inspired offering on McDonald’s menu: The Rendang Sedap Angus Beef Burger.

The burger is built with a 100 per cent Angus beef patty dipped in a rendang sauce made from coconut milk, ginger, kaffir lime, lemongrass, onion, garlic and spices; whole leaf lettuce; sliced red onions and grilled caramelised onions, all topped off with a fried egg.

This latest offering soft launches today and will be officially available from Aug 9 after breakfast hours in all restaurants as well as via McDelivery and Grab Food for a limited period, while stocks last.

Source: CNA/my

Tagged Topics

Bookmark