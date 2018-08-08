Singaporeans swarm the red carpet at Crazy Rich Asians premiere in Los Angeles

Pierre Png, Fiona Xie, Janice Koh and more were resplendent alongside other Asians stars like Michelle Yeoh and Kris Aquino

SINGAPORE: How many Singaporean actors can you fit on one red carpet? The Crazy Rich Asians premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Aug 8) showed that yes, the Singaporean presence in Hollywood is out in full force, along with other power-list Asians including Michelle Yeoh, Kris Aquino and Henry Golding.



Held at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the stars walked the red carpet for the movie, set in Singapore and based on the novel of the same name by Singapore-born Kevin Kwan.

Pierre Png at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Pierre Png stepped out in a white Hugo Boss suit. He’s pictured here next to talk show host Kris Aquino from the Philippines.

Kris Aquino and her son Bimby Aquino Yap. (Photo: AFP)

Kris Aquino walked the carpet with her son, Bimby Aquino Yap.

Fiona Xie at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere. (Photo: AFP)

Janice Koh at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Fiona Xie in a statement-making dress with bling to match.

Janice Koh repped local designers by choosing to wear an Ong Shunmugam dress.

Amy J Cheng at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Amy J Cheng went with old-school 20’s glamour for her red carpet look.

Koh Chieng Mun at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere. (Photo: AFP)

Koh Chieng Mun chose an outfit with a Peranakan touch.

Henry Golding at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere. (Photo: AFP)

Henry Golding is practically Singaporean – he’s definitely spent enough time here. Here he is rocking that crazy-rich F Scott Fitzgerald look.

Michelle Yeoh at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere. (Photo: AFP)

Michelle Yeoh being her regal self in a tiered dress paired with an up-do.

Selena Tan at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Here’s Selena Tan accepting interviews on the carpet, alongside Janice Koh.

Tan Kheng Hua at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere. (Photo: AFP)

Tan Kheng Hua looking fierce – with Fiona Xie posing for cameras in the background.



Crazy Rich Asians opens in cinemas Aug 22.

