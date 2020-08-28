10 people fined for meeting to drink and chat at Golden Mile Tower during Phase 1 of Singapore's reopening

SINGAPORE: Four women and six men were fined between S$4,000 and S$8,000 on Friday (Aug 28) for taking part in a prohibited social gathering at a shop unit in Golden Mile Tower during Phase 1 of Singapore's reopening.

The keys to the unit had been given to two of the men - who received the highest fines - to check for water leaks as they were hired to perform renovation works there.

Instead, they ordered beer and invited people over. The illegal gathering was uncovered when the police received a message from an anonymous person saying there was an "illegal disco pub with sexy ladies" at the unit.

The informant also claimed that this "business" was "secretly open daily 24/7" and said a report had been made with no response and that he or she would turn to social media instead.

The 10 accused pleaded guilty to a charge each of breaking a COVID-19 regulation prohibiting social gatherings. A second charge of leaving their homes without reasonable excuse was taken into consideration.

The two hosts are: Loo Jiale, 32, and 52-year-old Peter Ngin. The eight guests are: Ho Hua Heng, 51, Rainven Tan Choon Chye, 49, Kwok Kian Ghin, 56, Lek Guan Heng, 56, Bunkhan Supapron, 33, Ob-un Wanwisa, 30, Ketthim Supatsara, 25 and Khamsam Wararat, 30.

Loo, who was the organiser, was fined S$8,000. His co-host Ngin was fined S$6,000. The guests were fined S$4,000 each.

The court heard that Loo and Ngin had been hired in April to perform renovation works on the shop unit at Golden Mile Tower. The owner allowed the two men to take the keys to the unit when they needed to check it periodically for water leakage.

The two men decided to order 10 cartons of beer for gatherings in the shop unit, even though they did not have permission to use it for that purpose.

THE GATHERING

On Jun 11, Loo invited Kwok, Lek and Bunkhan to the unit to gather and drink. He also sent a message in a group chat saying he was in the unit, and the other guests joined him.

Ngin later asked Loo if he was drinking there and joined him at 4pm. Both Loo and Ngin later admitted that it was not their first time doing so, with Loo admitting taking part in two to three such gatherings since the latter part of April.

Several of the guests gave different reasons for going for the gathering - Ho said he felt "very stressed" at home as he was not working, and Lek said he went to drink because "he was feeling bored at home".

Court documents did not specify how the accused knew each other.

At about 9.50pm that day, the police received the tip-off and headed to the retail shop.

The unit was secured and the officers knocked several times before Loo unlocked it.

The officers entered and saw another closed door behind Loo, which they entered to find the other nine accused persons in a small room.

They were seated with cups of beer, with soju bottles on the table and on the floor. There were also a few crates of beer bottles on the floor.

PROSECUTOR EXPLAINS DIFFERENT FINES

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua sought the fines that were eventually meted out, saying Loo was most culpable as he opened the unit for the gathering and invited at least three of the rest.

He also asked for a fine for Ngin that was slightly higher than the guests', as he had made the decision with Loo to order the beer and did not prevent the gathering from happening.

Mr Chua said there were 10 people crowded inside the shop unit, in close proximity with each other.

"The potential for COVID-19 to spread within the unit, and the ensuant risk to the rest of the community, was magnified by the accused persons' breach," he said.

Most of the guests spent between three and six hours in the unit, with Loo spending 10 hours there.

The gathering would likely have continued if the police had not gone over, and such gatherings are difficult to detect, especially as the unit was shuttered, said Mr Chua.

"They met for a frivolous and completely unnecessary purpose in blatant disregard of the social distancing measures that the rest of society has taken pains to comply with," he said.

None of the accused persons had defence lawyers. They largely asked for leniency and to pay the fines in instalments.



Loo asked for leniency, saying he was jobless due to the COVID-19 situation, and Lek similarly said he did not have "much work to do nowadays" due to the pandemic.

The judge agreed with the prosecution's arguments and said these were serious offences.

For breaking a COVID-19 regulation, the accused could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

