17 women arrested in vice raids at multiple hotels

SINGAPORE: Seventeen women were arrested on Thursday (Aug 30) for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities after the police raided several hotels.

Preliminary investigations show that the women, who are aged between 20 and 42, had advertised their sexual services online and carried out the vice activities in hotels, the police said in a news release.

The hotels raided were located along Jalan Besar, Smith Street and Tiong Bahru.

First-time offenders convicted of keeping, managing or assisting in the management of a brothel face up to three years in jail or may be fined up to S$3,000, or both.

In addition, any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.

