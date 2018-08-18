2 arrested for online purchase refund scams amounting to S$25,900

SINGAPORE: Two 23-year-old men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of online purchase refund scams.



In a statement on Saturday (Aug 18), the police said that they had received a report on Aug 1 that there had been multiple suspicious refund transactions on an online shopping platform.



Following investigations, officers identified the two suspects and arrested them at Lorong 5 Toa Payoh and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 on Aug 13 and Aug 14.



Stolen items amounting to about S$15,000 were also seized.



The two men are believed to have created multiple accounts with different particulars and placed orders for high-value items such as gaming computer parts, mobile phones and supplements.



After receiving the items, the duo then allegedly submitted requests for refunds, claiming that they had not received the items.



Subsequently, the men are believed to have listed the items online for re-sale.



The pair allegedly performed 39 counts of fraudulent refunds amounting to about S$25,900 between August 2017 and March 2018.



Police investigations are ongoing.



If found guilty of cheating, each suspect faces a maximum of ten years in jail and could also be fined.

