223 State Courts online case files accessed without authorisation due to loophole

SINGAPORE: Electronic case files in the State Courts' online management system were viewed by unauthorised people who exploited a loophole in the system, the courts said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 28).

The Integrated Criminal Case Filing and Management System (ICMS) is a system used to document criminal cases.

The State Courts were alerted to a possible vulnerability in the system on Nov 1.

A total of 223 electronic case files were accessed by "a few accused persons" without authorisation, they said, without providing more details.

"Immediate steps were taken to fix the vulnerability," said the State Courts. "The e-case files had not been tampered with, and the integrity of ongoing proceedings was not affected."

ICMS is used by lawyers, the media and accused persons, with different layers of access for each group of users.

Those who have been accused of crimes can access the ICMS Accused Person portal with a valid account through SingPass authentication.

Preliminary findings show that a few such accused persons exploited a loophole in the ICMS system which allowed them to view court documents in other e-case files.

The State Courts reported the matter to the police.

Along with their system vendor Ecquaria Technologies, the State Courts implemented additional measures to protect the security and confidentiality of the information in ICMS by enhancing user access controls within the system.

Investigations by the police are ongoing and letters have been sent to all parties affected.

The State Courts said they have set up a dedicated email (query@statecourts.gov.sg) and hotline (6435 5651) to address queries.

They said that they take a serious view of any unauthorised access of information in their case management systems.