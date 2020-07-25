Two to be charged with murder of 4-year-old girl, disposal of body

SINGAPORE: Two people - a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman - will be charged in court on Saturday (Jul 25) with the murder and disposal of the body of a 4-year-old girl, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.



The 25-year-old woman is the biological mother of the girl, the police said in a news release.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A 30-year-old woman will also be charged for the disposal of the child's body, allegedly to hide the crime.



The 4-year-old had been reported missing on Monday at 5.36pm, police said.



"Through follow-up investigations, the police established that the girl was dead and identified three suspects, who are believed to be involved in the death and subsequent disposal of the child’s corpse," SPF said.



If convicted of murder with common intention, the man and woman could face the death penalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty of disposing a corpse to prevent detection of an offence, the suspects face up to seven years' jail for that crime.

