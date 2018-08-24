3 company directors fined for filing false or misleading documents with ACRA

SINGAPORE: Three company directors have been fined for filing false or misleading documents with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), according to a media release on Friday (Aug 24).

N Suresh, director and shareholder at Tricom Resources, was found guilty on Jul 30 of filing false information on the removal of his co-director Suresh Nair after a dispute.

The company's constitution required a director to be removed by an ordinary resolution and the company had not passed one. N Suresh was fined S$7,500.

ER Ambulance and Services director Makhali Kasmani was found guilty on the same day of authorising a false filing with ACRA. Makhali had told his corporate service provider to prepare documents that said the company had held its annual general meeting.

He had also authorised the service provider to file the company's annual returns for 2016 falsely stating that the AGM had been held on Dec 30, 2016.

Makhali was fined S$9,200.

Director of Food Partners Wang Rui was found guilty of filing false information with ACRA on Aug 20 and fined S$9,500.

Wang had agreed to purchase all of the company's shares owned by former director Loo Say Bock, but after a payment dispute between the two, Wang informed ACRA of a change in the company's particulars, falsely stating that Loo had resigned as director of the company.

