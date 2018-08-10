AGC counsel fined S$1,600, gets one-year driving ban for drink driving

SINGAPORE: A deputy senior state counsel with the civil division of the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) was on Friday (Aug 10) fined S$1,600 for drink driving. He was also banned from driving for one year.

Jeyendran Jeyapal, 39, was stopped by a traffic police officer at a road block along Second Hospital Avenue on Feb 11, at about 4.50am.

The officer noticed that he had "alcoholic breath", the court heard. He failed a breathalyser test and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jeyendran was taken to the Traffic Police Division, where it was revealed that he had 48 micrograms of alcohol in every 100ml of breath, which exceeded the limit of 35 micrograms in every 100ml of breath.

The counsel admitted that he had an alcoholic cocktail at a pub at about 4am before heading home.

In submitting his own mitigation plea, Jeyendran said it was his first offence, and that he had pleaded guilty. He added that he had been cooperative with police officers when stopped, and asked for the minimum punishment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bhajanvir Singh said he would leave the sentencing up to the court.

District Judge Victor Yeo said he took note of Jeyendran's points that he had been celebrating a friend's birthday. Jeyendran also said that he only wanted a Coke or a Sprite, but took the alcohol offered by his friend as he did not want to disappoint him.



The judge said he "was not entirely persuaded" by this argument. "In my view, he could have declined the drink," he said.

Even so, he gave credit to the counsel for his plea of guilt and noted that he had not committed any traffic offences - such as speeding or driving dangerously - before the spot check by the police.

For his first drink driving offence, Jeyendran could have been jailed for up to six months or fined between S$1,000 and S$5,000.