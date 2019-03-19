AMKTC trial: Company director to plead guilty to corruption charges after former town council GM throws in towel

SINGAPORE: A company director accused of giving a former Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) general manager bribes in return for jobs with the town council is set to plead guilty to corruption, following in the footsteps of his co-accused.

Chia Sin Lan, 63, revealed his intention weeks after former AMKTC general manager Wong Chee Meng, 59, said he wanted to plead guilty to corruption charges in early March.

Chia was charged with giving Wong about S$107,000 in various forms of gratification between December 2014 and September 2016 in return for jobs for his firms, 19-ANC Enterprise and 19-NS2 Enterprise.

After Wong indicated through his defence lawyers his intention to plead guilty on the first day of the last tranche of the trial, the judge heard all parties in chambers over several days.

On Tuesday (Mar 19), a date for both men to plead guilty was set for next Monday.

Chia is out on S$200,000 bail, while Wong has posted half that amount of bail.

If found guilty, both men could be fined up to S$100,000 and jailed for a maximum of seven years per charge, while Chia's two companies could be fined up to S$100,000 each.