Barred driver did not surrender licence and kept flouting traffic laws, gets 6-year driving ban

SINGAPORE: A delivery driver who was handed a three-year driving ban did not surrender his driving licence, and instead carried on driving and committing traffic offences.

He also pocketed cash from the parcel delivery company he worked at.

Rosideefarizal Onn, 30, was sentenced to 14 weeks’ jail on Wednesday (Jan 22) and banned from driving for six years.

The court heard that he had been given a three-year driving ban in 2017 for previous traffic offences, which would kick in when he was released from jail.

However, when Rosideefarizal was released from prison in August 2018, he did not surrender his driving licence as required within seven days of release.

He was banned from holding or obtaining a licence for all classes of vehicles between Aug 25, 2018 and Aug 24, 2021.

Despite this, he continued driving, manoeuvring a car along Changi Road towards Geylang Road on May 2, 2019, and ignoring a red light.

He drove again at about 2am on Jun 6, 2019, along Alexandra Road towards Telok Blangah Road.

A police officer stopped him for a spot check and realised that he was driving while under disqualification, and had no driving insurance policy.

ABSCONDED, COMMITTED MORE OFFENCES

He was given fresh charges, but failed to appear in court in September 2019 and absconded.

While he was at large and a warrant of arrest was issued for him, Rosideefarizal misappropriated about S$1,400 he collected from customers who paid him for delivering parcels for ZA Logistics.

He spent the money on his own expenses and stopped reporting for work as a delivery driver.

He was finally arrested on Nov 20 last year along Thomson Road while being investigated for criminal breach of trust by misappropriation.

The officer who pulled him over found him with his driving licence, which he should have surrendered a year ago.

He was remanded a day later and pleaded guilty on Wednesday to nine charges, mostly for traffic offences, with another two charges taken into consideration.

Rosideefarizal, who was unrepresented, asked the judge for leniency, saying he was divorced just a week before and wanted to finish serving his sentence so he could fight for custody of his children.