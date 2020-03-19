Drunk bartender fined for inappropriately touching security guard, cursing at police

SINGAPORE: When a drunk bartender trespassing at a condominium was stopped by security guards, he touched one of them in the crotch and later hurled vulgarities at the police.

For his drunken antics, British national Tertius Nicholas Richmond P Wharton, 28, was fined S$4,000 on Thursday (Mar 19).

The court heard that Wharton was intoxicated and at an unidentified condominium on the night of Jul 29 last year.

He told a security guard that he wanted to visit his friend at the condo, but when probed for the unit by another security officer, he gave two invalid numbers.

The second security officer, 32-year-old Dennis Li, told Wharton that he would have to leave the premises if he did not provide a valid unit number.

Wharton threatened to jump into the fountain at the main gate of the condo, so the first security guard called the police, reporting: "Angmoh drunk guy using vulgarity. He seems violent."

While waiting for the police to arrive, Wharton bumped into Mr Li and pushed him. He also used abusive language on him and touched Mr Li on his crotch, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Teh.

Minutes later, police officers arrived at the scene, noticing that Wharton reeked strongly of alcohol.

He did not cooperate with police, instead shouting persistently, and cursing at one of the officers.

He was arrested and escorted to the police station in a police car, but continued cursing while in the vehicle.

The acts were captured on the body-worn camera of one of the officers.

Wharton pleaded guilty to one charge of conducting himself in an annoying manner while drunk and trespassing, and another of using abusive words towards a public servant.

A third charge under the Protection from Harassment Act was taken into consideration.

The prosecutor asked for a fine of at least S$4,000, saying that Wharton had not only verbally abused the victim but was physical with him.

Wharton, who was unrepresented, told the court: "I'm deeply sorry for my actions. It's not a manner that I'm happy to conduct myself in. My apologies for any inconvenience or damage to any parties involved."

For the drunken offence, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$1,000, or both.

For cursing at a public servant, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both.