First look: New features open at Singapore Botanic Gardens’ Gallop Extension
A nature-themed adventure playground is now open to the public, along with two conserved black-and-white bungalows housing exhibits on Singapore's forests and botanical art.
SINGAPORE: Two conserved houses and a nature-themed playground are among the new features at the Singapore Botanic Gardens' 8-hectare Gallop Extension that opened to the public on Saturday (Mar 13).
The new features add to the ridge-top hiking trail and a new arboretum that were opened in October 2019.
Located at Gallop Road, this extension is the largest at the Singapore Botanic Gardens since it opened in 1859.
Here's what you can see and do at the new features.
FOREST DISCOVERY CENTRE
Built in 1898, the oldest surviving colonial-era bungalow in Singapore is now home to the Forest Discovery Centre @ OCBC Arboretum, which showcases the country's forest ecosystems.
In the black-and-white bungalow, visitors can learn basic skills in identifying forest wildlife, such as butterflies, birds and dragonflies.
Another part of the bungalow showcases interesting features in Singapore's forests and highlights the importance of conserving them.
Did you know there are several different types of forest habitats in Singapore?
They include coastal and mangrove forests, freshwater swamp forests and tropical rainforests - and this area showcases them and highlights the importance of conserving them.
COMO ADVENTURE GROVE PLAYGARDEN
Billed as a "nature playgarden", the Como Adventure Grove aims to introduce children to nature through play, by recreating the experience of climbing and playing in trees.
BOTANICAL ART GALLERY
Another refurbished colonial-era bungalow on the premises is now a gallery housing Singapore’s first permanent display of botanical art.
The art on display is a selection of watercolour botanical illustrations of native species, including some extinct species.
GALLOP VALLEY
If you love nature walks, Gallop Valley is intended as a tranquil retreat nestled amongst mature trees.
Admission to all features in the Gallop Extension is free. Visitors are advised to go during off-peak hours.