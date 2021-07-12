Bus driver arrested over Bukit Batok interchange collision
SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old bus driver has been arrested over the collision involving two buses at Bukit Batok interchange, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Jul 12) evening.
The man was arrested for a rash act causing grievous hurt, said SPF.
Seventeen people were injured when two service 945 buses collided on Sunday evening, causing one of the buses to mount a kerb, smash through railings and fall to its side.
Most of the 15 people who were taken to hospital have since been discharged, Tower Transit said on Monday.
Four remain warded, including two passengers and a Tower Transit bus driver who has "non-critical injuries", said the transport operator in Facebook post on Monday evening.
An SBS Transit bus captain, who was not driving, is the other person warded.
Tower Transit previously said that the driver of the bus without passengers has been suspended pending investigations.
Investigations are ongoing, said police.