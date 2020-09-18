PSD announces new permanent secretary appointments from Oct 19

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division on Friday (Sep 18) announced a new permanent secretary appointment and a change to another appointment.

Mr Chia Der Jiun, Deputy Managing Director (Corporate Development) at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be appointed Second Permanent Secretary (Manpower).

Ms Lai Wei Lin will be appointed Permanent Secretary (Law) while continuing as Second Permanent Secretary (Education). Mr Loh Khum Yean will relinquish his concurrent appointment as Permanent Secretary (Law) and continue as Permanent Secretary (Public Service Division).



The appointments will take effect from Oct 19.

Mr Chia joined MAS in 2004 and has held various management appointments in the authority. He also served for two years as executive director for Southeast Asia at the International Monetary Fund.

He was appointed to his current role in May 2019.

On Friday, MAS announced that Ms Jacqueline Loh will take over from Mr Chia, in addition to her current role as Deputy Managing Director (Markets and Development).



Managing director of MAS Ravi Menon said: "We are deeply grateful to Der Jiun for his 16 years of outstanding service to MAS.

"He has contributed significantly across several areas, such as improving the risk sensitivity of MAS’ regulatory frameworks, overseeing the implementation of monetary policy and investment of MAS’ official foreign reserves, and driving MAS’ organisational and digital transformation."



Ms Lai has held various appointments in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of National Development, the Civil Service College and the Ministry of Health (MOH).



She was appointed Deputy Secretary (Policy) at MOH in 2015, before being appointed Deputy Secretary (Policy) at the Ministry of Education in 2017.

Since 2019, she has been the Second Permanent Secretary (Education).

