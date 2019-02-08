Changi Airport restaurant supervisor jailed for pocketing S$10,000 from cash sales

SINGAPORE: A former supervisor at a restaurant in Changi Airport was sentenced to four months' jail on Friday (Feb 8) for misappropriating more than S$10,000 in cash sales proceeds in under a week.

Myanmar national Thura Myint, 43, worked as a supervisor at the Ma Mum To Go restaurant at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

The court heard that he had pocketed S$10,580.44 in cash sales proceeds that the restaurant earned between Dec 7 and Dec 12 last year.

Instead of depositing the money into the company's bank account, he kept the money for himself.

The crime was discovered when restaurant branch manager Thye Lee Chee realised on Dec 13 that the restaurant's cash sales proceeds had not been deposited into the company's bank account.

She spoke to Myint, who admitted that he had taken the cash.

He claimed that he used all the money to repay debts, and the sum was not recovered.

His outstanding salary of S$3,031.41 was deducted from him and paid back to the company as partial restitution, but the restaurant still suffered losses of more than S$7,500.

Myint pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of criminal breach of trust as a servant, which is punishable by up to 15 years' jail and a fine.

The prosecution had asked for a jail term of between four and five months, and said that Myint had no previous convictions.

Myint told the judge through an interpreter that he was sorry for the offence and promised not to do it again.