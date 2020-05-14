Three men charged with rioting while armed with knives in Chinatown

SINGAPORE: Three men were charged with rioting while armed with knives in a clash between two groups over a "relationship dispute" in the early hours of Sunday (May 10).

Noor Najat Alwi, 20, Muhammad Roslan Mohamed Rumli, 29, and Muhammad Farid Surian, 20, were each charged with one count of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to charge sheets, the incident occurred at about 3.30am on May 10 at the 16th floor of Block 101 Upper Cross Street, People's Park Centre.

Preliminary investigations showed that the riot occurred due to a "relationship dispute between a member of each group over a woman", police said.

Two groups were named in charge sheets, with five men squaring off against five others.

The three charged men belong to the first group, some of whom were armed with knives, court documents state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police on Tuesday asked for information on the remaining two men listed in charge sheets as part of the first group: Muhammad Syukri Muhammad Iskandar and Muhammad Ilham Noordin.

The prosecutor called for all three charged men to be remanded, in order for investigations to be carried out, for raids to be conducted, exhibits to be seized and for other accomplices to be traced.

The judge granted the request, and the men will return to court on May 21.

If found guilty of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

Closed-circuit television footage of the brawl went viral after the incident, with police first arresting three suspects before launching a manhunt and nabbing another nine people.

One of the suspects is being investigated for harbouring another two of the arrested men, the police previously said.

All those arrested will also be investigated for breaching safe distancing measures under COVID-19 laws.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram