Circle Line train services between Tai Seng and Mountbatten resume after 'signalling fault'
SINGAPORE: Train services between Tai Seng and Mountbatten on the Circle Line resumed about 30 minutes after train operator SMRT announced that they were temporarily suspended in both directions because of a "signalling fault" on Saturday evening (Aug 4).
In a tweet posted at 6.52pm, SMRT said that train services along the stretch were available again but that additional travel time was expected between Stadium and Bartley.
It added that free regular bus services were still available between the Stadium and Bartley stations.
The additional travel time expected was five minutes between Stadium and Bartley, according to an update a few minutes later.
In a subsequent update at 7.13pm, SMRT said the free regular bus services were available until 7.30pm.
SMRT first announced at about 6.20pm that train services were unavailable between Tai Seng and MacPherson.
"We apologise for the inconvenience," the train operator wrote.
It extended the stretch affected to Mountbatten station in a later tweet at 6.35pm.
The fault appeared to have started around 5.55pm, an announcement at MacPherson station had asked commuters to "look for alternative routes".
One commuter, Aung Than, said he was on a train along the line at about 6pm when it stopped at Paya Lebar. At about 6.30pm, staff manually opened the door and let those on board out of the train, he said.