CNA launches new crowdsourcing platform

See something newsworthy? Send your photos and videos to the newsroom via CNA Eyewitness. We’ll take it from there.

SINGAPORE: Have you ever wanted to alert CNA about something that you felt ought to be in the news? Or have you witnessed an incident that CNA should report on, investigate or alert others to?

You can now get in touch with the journalists, producers and editors in the CNA newsroom more easily via its new crowdsourcing platform – CNA Eyewitness.

The one-stop platform – with the tagline “See it. Report it” – allows readers and viewers to send in news tip-offs, photos or videos through the CNA website or app, and also via social media and messaging platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

On some of these platforms, users can also engage with a CNA Eyewitness chatbot to offer more details where needed.

The newsroom will monitor contributions via a customised dashboard that was built in partnership with global brand experience agency, VMLY&R.

Contributions which are newsworthy will then be fact-checked by journalists and editors, who will develop the content into accurate and verified news stories for CNA that may be published online and on its social media platforms, as well as broadcast on CNA television bulletins or on radio over CNA938.

“CNA Eyewitness underlines just how important our audience is to us. We are making it easier for them to talk to us and to send us what they think is newsworthy. This new platform will hopefully strengthen the connection between journalists, producers and editors in the CNA newsroom and our millions of readers and viewers across Asia,” said Jaime Ho, chief editor at CNA Digital.



“With their input, combined with our stringent editorial checks and standards, we hope that we will continue to be a trusted source for news that is verified and in touch with our audience,” he added.

Echoing this point, Preethi Sanjeevi, MD for VML&R Singapore, said: “CNA Eyewitness allows for greater collaboration, communication and interaction between the public and CNA editors, to not only curb the spread of misinformation, but enable the development of deeper, more personal news stories. VMLY&R is proud to be able to create this first-of-its-kind platform to strengthen Mediacorp and CNA’s position as the leading authority and source for reliable and trusted news.”

CNA has more than 900,000 subscribers on YouTube and the largest following on Facebook (3.2 million) among news outlets in Singapore. Readers regularly send in photos and videos on everything from fires to floods to haze to events such as the recent nationwide singalong as a gesture of solidarity with healthcare and migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



You can send in your tip-offs via the CNA website. You can also message CNA via Facebook, Telegram, Twitter or its mobile app.