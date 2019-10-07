CNB officer accused of assaulting man to force drug confession

SINGAPORE: An officer with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has been accused of assaulting a man in order to obtain a confession from him about drugs found in his bag.

Vengedesh Raj Nainar Nagarajan, 32, was charged on Friday (Oct 4) with three counts of voluntarily causing hurt to extort a confession from the victim.

According to charge sheets, all three offences occurred on Jan 2, 2017, in a toilet of an office on the third floor at Woodlands Checkpoint CNB Block B.

Vengedesh is accused of attacking the man, Sivabalan Kanniappan, three times between 6am and 9am that day.

He is said to have kicked, punched and slapped Sivabalan in order to get him to confess that he knew about two bundles of drugs found in his raincoat bag.

According to charge sheets, Vengedesh also wanted Sivabalan to confess that one of the bundles contained heroin.

Vengedesh was offered bail of S$15,000 and will return to court on Nov 1.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to extort a confession, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.

CNA has contacted CNB for more information.