COE premiums for cars go up in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Aug 8), with premiums for cars inching up again.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$33,798, up from S$32,699 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$34,381 from S$32,551.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$33,420 from S$32,809.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$5,514, down from S$6,189 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$30,389 from S$30,889 in the previous bidding exercise.

This is the first bidding exercise under the August to October quota, which saw the number of COEs available go up by about 12 per cent overall from the previous quarter.

A total of 8,418 bids were received in the tender that closed on Wednesday, with a quota of 4,697 COEs available.

