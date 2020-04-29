Woman charged with allowing customer into salon for massage and masturbation during circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE: At a time when most non-essential businesses were ordered closed, a woman allegedly kept her beauty salon open and allowed a man to enter for massage and masturbation services.

Jin Yin, 55, was charged on Wednesday (Apr 29) with failing to ensure her In-Style Beauty Salon at Block 34 Upper Cross Street was closed on Apr 10, three days after the start of Singapore's "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of COVID-19.

She is accused of allowing 67-year-old Chan Fun Hwee into the premises and providing massage and masturbation services to him for S$150 between 1pm and 2.30pm that day.

Jin was also given two other charges of carrying on a massage business without a licence under the Massage Establishments Act and advertising the business.

View of the massage establishment owned by Jin Yi. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

She paid an agent to put up an advertisement on Locanto.sg to offer massage and masturbation services, the charge sheet stated.

Jin, who was unrepresented, told the court through tears that she wanted to plead guilty and that she was "in the wrong".

She said she needed the money as her mother, who has since died, was suffering from cancer.

She will return to court to plead guilty on May 13.

For not keeping her premises closed under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations, she can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

For each charge of carrying out an unlicensed massage business and advertising it, she can be jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum S$10,000 or both.

