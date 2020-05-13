COVID-19: Man charged with lying twice about travel history to enter Supreme Court

SINGAPORE: A man is accused of lying about his travel history on two separate occasions to enter the Supreme Court, which allows entry only to certain people in specific circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dominican citizen Kiri Manish Pravinchandra, 47, was charged on Wednesday (May 13) with two counts of giving false information to a public servant.

He is accused of lying to an auxiliary police officer maintaining order at the Supreme Court on Mar 31.

As part of COVID-19 precautionary measures, all visitors to the courts must declare their travel history for the past 14 days.

Kiri said he had not travelled overseas in the past two weeks, and was allowed into the Supreme Court for a trial. It was not stated in court documents what the trial was.

However according to the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), he had arrived in Singapore from the United States on Mar 20.

Kiri returned to the Supreme Court on Apr 1 and told another auxiliary police officer that he had not travelled overseas in the past 14 days.

He was again allowed entry, but the police were alerted later that day about the alleged false declaration.

Kiri will return to court next month.

The penalty for knowingly giving false information to a public servant is a maximum of two years in jail, a fine, or both.

If convicted, Kiri will be deported after serving his sentence and barred from re-entering Singapore, said ICA and the police.

They reminded the public to take all health and travel declarations seriously and submit truthful and accurate information.

