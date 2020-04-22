COVID-19: Man accused of going out to socialise, threatening safe distancing officers and wearing mask wrongly

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Wednesday (Apr 22) for a slew of COVID-19-related offences, including stepping out of the house to socialise, wearing a mask improperly and repeatedly threatening enforcement officers.

Ravi Sinathamby Subramaniam, 52, was given eight charges, including criminal intimidation, using abusive words against a public servant and offences under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The offences occurred over two days last week, charge sheets state.

Between 7pm and 7.30pm on Apr 14, Ravi allegedly met a person who did not live with him to socialise in front of Block 74, Whampoa Drive.

After this, he is said to have become drunk and went to a nearby minimart at the same block, where he conducted himself in a manner causing annoyance to a police sergeant.

He also cursed at the police officer, saying: "You f***ing ah you all", "F*** off", "You mother c*** b**" and "I use the court to f*** you all back", charge sheets state.

The second set of offences occurred on Apr 18.

Ravi is accused of wearing his mask improperly, only over his chin and not over his nose and mouth, while at the coffee shop at Block 81, Whampoa Drive.

It was around lunch time when he allegedly cursed at a safe distancing enforcement officer at the coffee shop.

Ten minutes later, he cursed at a second officer there to enforce safe distancing, court documents said. He then threatened this officer by saying: "Don't let me see you again, if not I will break your face."

Charge sheets stated that Ravi repeated this threat to both officers.

He intends to return to court to plead guilty on Apr 29.

For meeting a person who did not live with him for any social purpose, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$10,000, or both.

The penalties are the same for not wearing a mask over his nose and mouth at all times outside his home.

For conducting himself in a drunken manner in a public place and causing annoyance, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$1,000, or both if it is his first offence.

He can be jailed for up to a year, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both for cursing at a public servant.

