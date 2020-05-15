COVID-19: Man charged with sending food to friend's house, eating with her and drink-driving

SINGAPORE: A man was charged in court on Friday (May 15) with breaking COVID-19 laws by sending food to a friend's house and eating and drinking with her.

After this, he allegedly drove while intoxicated and was caught speeding on the expressway.

Wong Teck Chye, 46, was given two charges of contravening COVID-19 regulations, by leaving his home to send food to a friend and having dinner and drinks at her home.

He was given two other traffic charges of driving while intoxicated and speeding.

According to charge sheets, Wong met a person named Aw Mei Ling at about 4pm on Apr 24. He is accused of having dinner and a few drinks with her in a flat at 9 Selegie Road.

At about 12.45am the next day, he allegedly sent food to the same unit, leaving his home without reasonable excuse during the "circuit breaker" period.

Soon after this, he was found along Tampines Expressway, towards Pan Island Expressway, with at least 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath, charge sheets state.

This exceeds the legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

He is also accused of speeding at 133kmh along the expressway, above the 90kmh limit.

Charge sheets state that he had previously been convicted in 2001 of speeding and so faces enhanced penalties.

Wong said his lawyer will write to the Attorney-General's Chambers.

He will return to court on May 29.

For each charge of contravening the COVID-19 regulations, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For drink-driving, he can be jailed for up to a year, fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000, or both.

He can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,000, or both for speeding as he was previously convicted of the same offence.

