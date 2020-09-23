More than 10,000 taxi, private-hire drivers test negative for COVID-19, shows 'low prevalence' in community: MOH

SINGAPORE: More than 10,000 taxi and private-hire drivers who underwent voluntary COVID-19 tests did not have the disease, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Sep 23).

The results of the tests indicate “very low prevalence rates” of COVID-19 in the community, the ministry said.

The voluntary tests took place between Sep 8 and 22, and were conducted by MOH and the Health Promotion Board at temporary swab sites such as taxi depots and regional screening centres.

More than 750 stallholders at hawker centres, markets and coffee shops in Marine Parade and select groups of food delivery personnel were also tested as part of a pilot run that took place on Sep 19 and 20.

All tested negative for COVID-19. Details on the roll-out of COVID-19 testing for stallholders and food delivery personnel will be announced when ready, MOH said.

"The results of the community testing operations indicate ... that our safe management measures are helping keep our community safe as we gradually resume our daily activities," the ministry added.



The tests are part of Singapore health authorities' efforts to expand the country's COVID-19 testing regime.

In August, MOH said costs for the one-time test will be borne by the Government and encouraged those eligible to utilise them.

Surveillance testing is also being implemented on those above the age of 12 who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection. Groups such as pre-school teachers, residents and employees of elderly homes have also been tested for COVID-19.

Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including one community infection. The country has reported a total of 57,639 cases so far.

