Cyclist and lorry driver in Pasir Ris accident arrested: Police

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old cyclist and a 57-year-old lorry driver who were involved in an accident in Pasir Ris have been arrested, police said on Monday (Dec 24).

Channel NewsAsia understands that the lorry driver was arrested for rash driving, while the cyclist was arrested for rash riding and mischief.

No injuries were reported from the Saturday morning accident, said the police on Monday.

Police also said that investigations into the accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Rise and Pasir Ris Drive 3 are ongoing.

A video of the accident has been widely shared on social media.

The video shows one of two cyclists riding in the middle of the lane in front of the lorry. The driver reportedly honked at him.



After stopping and passing by a junction, the lorry continues to drive closely to the cyclist.

The cyclist is then seen tossing a water bottle at the lorry's side-mirror.

Right after that, the lorry swerves to its left and knocks the cyclist on to a grass patch along the road.





A second video circulating on social media on Monday appeared to show the aftermath of the incident.

The lorry driver and the cyclist in question - as well as another cyclist - can be seen standing on a grass patch.

The cyclist is seen gesturing at the lorry driver, who appears to be filming him with his phone. The cyclist then snatches the lorry driver's phone from his hands.



