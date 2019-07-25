Former Deliveroo rider who collided into 3-year-old at Nex mall gets probation

SINGAPORE: An electric scooter rider was sentenced to a year's probation on Thursday (Jul 25) for colliding into a three-year-old boy at a mall in Serangoon, causing him to fall backwards and bruise his head.

Former Deliveroo worker Neo Jia Ming, 20, had been on his way to deliver food to a customer when he rode into the child outside a shop on the fourth level of Nex mall on Mar 18.

He alighted and gave the child's mother his contact information before continuing to make his delivery. The mother later lodged a police report.

District Judge May Mesenas ordered Neo to perform 80 hours of community service and to undergo psychiatric or psychological treatment if required.

She had ordered a probation suitability report at the last hearing, when Neo pleaded guilty to one charge of riding his e-scooter rashly and endangering the personal safety of the victim.

Neo, who was also serving National Service at the time of the offence, was found suitable for probation, said the prosecutor.

When probed by the judge, Neo said his new job as a warehouse assistant starts this month, and that he is not interested in schooling.

He said he has been taking short-term jobs, with the longest job lasting a year.

"Is this sustainable?" asked District Judge May Mesenas. "You can't go from job to job. Talk to your family, find something you're interested in, a skill you want to learn."

Neo's mother and one of the uncles he lives with furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during probation.

The maximum penalties for causing hurt by a rash act are a year's jail, a S$5,000 fine, or both.