Doctor who molested four women at Marina Bay Sands infinity pool gets two weeks' jail

SINGAPORE: Jagdeep Singh Arora was in Singapore for a holiday with his wife and daughter last month when he molested four women at the infinity pool of Marina Bay Sands, where he was staying.

Within the span of half an hour, Jagdeep touched the buttocks of four women between 9pm and 9.30pm on Jun 28.

The 46-year-old was charged with molesting two of them, while the two other charges were taken into consideration.

One of the victims was a 25-year-old female tourist from Lithuania. She was in the pool on the 57th floor of the hotel at about 9pm that day, taking photographs of the scenery.

She noticed Jagdeep, who was with his wife, moving very closely behind her before touching her buttock in the water.

She went to look for her husband and informed security about the incident.

At about 9.30pm, a second victim, a 20-year-old Korean woman, was with a friend in the pool, also taking photos of the view. While she was in the water, Jagdeep, who was with his wife, moved close to her and touched her stomach.

She was shocked and did not know how to react. Jagdeep retracted his hand and walked away, but returned a while later and touched her buttock, as well as her friend's buttock. He also touched the buttock of a fourth woman.



On Thursday, the defence said that Jagdeep is a doctor in India and has an 11-year-old daughter with his wife. The family had visited Singapore to celebrate Jagdeep's birthday.

Before committing the offences, Jagdeep had had a few drinks, the defence said.

"The accused admits that he has made a terrible mistake," he said. "He has a clean record in India and this is his first brush with the law."

He added that the incident has caused distress to the family, with Jagdeep's wife returning to Mumbai after the incident and flying in to attend the court hearing. Also, his daughter was present when the offences were committed.

The prosecution asked for a short custodial term, leaving the term up to the judge.

District Judge Ng Peng Hong sentenced Jagdeep to two weeks' jail for outrage of modesty.

He could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or punished with any combination of the three penalties.