E-scooter rider fined for assaulting elderly man after near-collision

SINGAPORE: A man riding an electric scooter on a pavement almost hit an elderly man, and scolded him for it.

He then followed the 69-year-old man to a void deck in Yishun, where he confronted the senior citizen and punched him in the face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For his actions, 55-year-old Lim Kim Joo was fined S$4,500 on Tuesday (Jul 23). He pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt, with another charge of cursing at the victim taken into consideration.

The court heard that Lim had been riding his e-scooter along a pavement at about 10.25pm on Nov 13 last year when he narrowly missed colliding into Mr Edwin Yap, who was then 69.

After the near-miss, Lim scolded Mr Yap, but the latter ignored him and continued walking home.

Lim caught up with Mr Yap at a lift lobby in Yishun Ring Road and confronted him, pushing him on his chest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The older man stumbled backwards and knocked his elbow against a letterbox behind him.

Lim then punched Mr Yap on the nose, and continued to behave aggressively, challenging him to call the police.

Mr Yap dialled 999 at 10.33pm and said: "Someone assault me here. No need ambulance. This guy is very violent."

Mr Yap visited a doctor about three weeks later as he still felt pain over the bridge of his nose. The doctor noted in his medical report that there was mild swelling over the man's nose.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Ben Mathias had asked for a fine of at least S$5,000, saying that Lim had punched an elderly man who was a vulnerable victim.

He added that Lim had acted with a degree of premeditation and deliberateness as the victim had disengaged by walking away, but Lim caught up with him.

"Even after assaulting the elderly man, the accused continued hurling vulgarities at him," said the prosecutor, adding that it was not Lim's first brush with the law as he had convictions dating from 1984.

District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim granted Lim time to pay the full fine. He has paid S$1,500 and must pay the remainder by Aug 30.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Lim could have been jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.