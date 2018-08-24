Panel proposes cutting speed limit for PMDs, making helmets compulsory on roads

SINGAPORE: Users of mobility devices such as e-scooters and e-bikes may soon have to slow down when riding on footpaths, should the Government accept a proposal put forward by an advisory panel.

Riders of personal mobility devices (PMDs) may also have to wear helmets when travelling on roads, under the six new recommendations submitted by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel on Friday (Aug 24).

Advertisement

The panel has proposed to lower the speed limit for such devices on footpaths from 15kmh to 10kmh. This is so that riders have more reaction time to prevent accidents and reduce the severity of injuries if an accident happens, said the panel's chairman Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim in a Facebook post on Friday.

The panel has also recommended making mandatory the practice of "stop and look out for oncoming traffic" at road crossings to reduce the risk of accidents.



Under the proposal, motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters will also be subject to a maximum speed of 10kmh.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Faishal said the latest round of recommendations came after a public consultation that received more than 6,000 responses, focus group discussions, feedback from about 100 participants in a study and "various industry engagements".

Existing avenues of seeking compensation should also be made more accessible to victims of active mobility accidents, and to encourage the take-up of third party liability insurance, he said.

The panel decided against making third-party insurance mandatory, as it felt greater focus should be placed on the prevention of accidents.

Educational efforts for both pedestrians and mobility users on the safe sharing of public paths and roads should also be stepped up, Dr Faishal said.

The Ministry of Transport said in a separate statement that it has received the panel's recommendations.

"MOT will study the recommendations and issue our response in due course," it added.

In February, the advisory panel recommended the mandatory registration of e-scooters to deter reckless riding. The Government subsequently took up the recommendation, and said that the registration regime will be implemented by the end of this year.

